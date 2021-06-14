Report: Dave Pietramala joining Gary Gait’s staff

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gary Gait’s staff appears to be coming together rather well.

Inside Lacrosse is reporting that former Johns Hopkins great, and former coach, Dave Pietramala will be the defensive coordinator for Syracuse men’s lacrosse.

After nearly 20 years as the Blue Jays head coach and two national championships, Pietramala agreed to mutually part ways with the university.

Gait and Pietramala, who played against each other in the 1980s, are both members of the United State National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

This is a Central New York homecoming of sorts for Pietramala. The new defensive coordinator was the head coach of Cornell men’s lacrosse from 1998-2000, winning the honor of national coach of the year.