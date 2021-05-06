Report: Guerrier’s list of potential college suitors growing

Syracuse forwards Quincy Guerrier (1), and Alan Griffin (0) battle North Carolina State forward Manny Bates (15) for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Syracuse, N.Y. (Dennis Nett/The Post-Standard via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It has been a whirlwind week for fans of Syracuse men’s basketball.

Last week, Syracuse released a statement from head coach Jim Boeheim thanking Quincy Guerrier for his time at SU. It sparked speculation that the sophomore was keeping his name in the NBA draft and moving on from the university.

As it turns out, only the latter was true.

Quincy then released a statement saying he was going to keep his name in the draft but still transfer from SU if he returns to college.

And if he comes back, there are plenty of programs that are reportedly willing to take on Guerrier.

Syracuse transfer Quincy Guerrier tells me he is now receiving interest from Illinois.



Guerrier is also considering the following schools:



Kentucky

Oregon

Marquette

Georgetown

Alabama

Georgia

LSU

Memphis

Texas Tech

Arizona State

Maryland

Creighton

Arkansas

SMU

Western Kentucky — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 6, 2021

Jon Rothstein tweeted Quincy told him that Illinois is the latest school to put their name in the Guerrier-hat. According to Rothstein, 16 schools showing interest in the former SU’er.

Last offseason, Alan Griffin transferred from Illinois to Syracuse before leaving SU for the NBA draft.