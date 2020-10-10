“Right now it’s not good”, Coach Babers on Tommy DeVito’s injury and Syracuse’s loss to Duke

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – During Syracuse’s 38-24 loss to Duke starting quarterback Tommy DeVito left the game with an injury to his left foot. He left the field with crutches and a boot on his left foot.

Head Coach Dino Babers did not sound optimistic after the game about DeVito’s injury or some of the other injuries SU has suffered already this season.

