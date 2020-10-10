SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – During Syracuse’s 38-24 loss to Duke starting quarterback Tommy DeVito left the game with an injury to his left foot. He left the field with crutches and a boot on his left foot.
Head Coach Dino Babers did not sound optimistic after the game about DeVito’s injury or some of the other injuries SU has suffered already this season.
Watch his full post game press conference Zoom call above.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Young girl with big heart uses pickles to help the homeless
- Fabius-Pompey Middle/High school going remote next week after COVID-19 case
- WATCH: Some showers and a few storms this evening will be followed by an October chill
- “Right now it’s not good”, Coach Babers on Tommy DeVito’s injury and Syracuse’s loss to Duke
- Tommy DeVito leaves the game with an injury as Syracuse falls to Duke at home
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App