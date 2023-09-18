SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Three Syracuse Football stars earned ACC Player of the Week honors after their 35-20 win over Purdue on the road.

Quarterback Garrett Shrader was named ACC Quarterback of the Week, running back LeQuint Allen took home ACC Running Back of the Week honors, and offensive guard Chris Bleich was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week.



Shrader had a record setting game with four rushing touchdown, now the most in program history, and almost 400 combined yards.

Allen carried the ball for 80 yards and had one rushing touchdown on top of being Syracuse’s top receiving target with six catches.

Bleich tallied six knockdown blocks in his 79 snaps, allowed just one pressure and didn’t allow a sack.

The Orange will be back in the Dome on Saturday for a Noon kickoff against Army for Military Appreciation Day.