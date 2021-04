Mar 20, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange attackman Chase Scanlan (22) takes a leaping shot for a goal against the Holy Cross Crusaders during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Inside Lacrosse was the first to report that Syracuse attackman Chase Scanlan’s suspension is over.

Scanlan later confirmed the report to US Lacrosse Magazine and said he will be back at practice Tuesday.

The attackman was suspended indefinitely by the team last week. He missed only one game, a 13-11 win over Virginia over the weekend.