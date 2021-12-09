Sean Tucker earns Walter Camp All-America Honors

(WSYR-TV) — Another day, another honor for star running back Sean Tucker, as he was named a Walter Camp Second Team All-American.

The award comes a day after he was named to ESPN (first team) The Athletic (second team) All-America teams, but as the Walter Camp All-America team is the nation’s oldest All-America team and one-of-five officially recognized by the NCAA to determine its consensus All-Americans. It’s considered one of the most prestigious honors in college football.

The announcement came during Thursday’s Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN. The remaining consensus All-America teams will be released in the coming days, with the FWAA (Friday), AP (Monday), The Sporting News (Tuesday) and AFCA (Wednesday).

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker and Iowa State’s Breece Hall were the two running backs honored on the first team. Tucker and Mizzou’s Tyler Badie were the two backs on the second team.

The Owings Mills, Maryland native was a First Team All-ACC selection earlier this month, garnering the most votes of any offensive player on the ballot.

He capped an incredible second season at SU as the program’s new single-season rushing leader (1,496). He finished the regular season ranked fourth nationally in the category, while also sixth nationally in all-purpose yards per game (145.9), despite only collecting his yards via rushing and receiving. He finished the year with 14 total touchdowns, a program record nine 100-yard games and a program record seven consecutive 100-yard games. He also became the first player in program history to have 100+ yards rushing and receiving in the same game vs. UAlbany. A semifinalist for both the Maxwell and Doak Walker Awards, Tucker heads into 2022 as one of the nation’s premier players.

Tucker, who is still a freshman eligibility wise, returns for the 2022 season as the headliner for a program that can return 18-of-22 starters. Fans can secure their tickets for next season by submitting a deposit to ensure they’ll be part of the action for the team’s seven game home slate.

