SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) -The Syracuse men’s lacrosse season came to an end on Sunday, with No. 7 Notre Dame topping ‘Cuse 18-11 on Senior Day in the Dome.

It was only fitting that the fifth and sixth year players carried the bulk of the scoring load, in what was their final home game for many. Aside from a Jackson Birtwistle hat trick, the other eight goals were scored by players honored prior to faceoff for Senior Day. Brendan Curry (2-2), Owen Seebold (2-1), Tucker Dordevic (2-0), Lucas Quinn (1-0) and Jacob Buttermore (1-0) recorded the ‘Cuse points.

For Curry, his two goals moved him past his father, Todd, for seventh in program history with 94 goals as a midfielder. Dordevic also moved higher on the single-season goals list, finishing with 47, which ties for the 13th-most in a single season.

Jakob Phaup went 18-of-32 in his final game at SU, picking up six ground balls. Phaup finishes the year with the most attempts in a single season in Syracuse history.

Notre Dame got on the board first, four minutes into game action, when Reilly Gray beat Harrison Thompson.

Dordevic answered just 17 seconds later off the ensuing faceoff to even things at one. But Notre Dame scored seven of the game’s next eight goals to distance themselves to a six-goal lead by the midway point of the second quarter.

Seebold notched his first of the day in that span, but David Lipka, Wheaton Jackoboice, Will Angrick, Morrison Mirer, Pat Kavanaugh, Eric Dobson and Chris Kavanaugh each scored goals for the Fighting Irish in the run to open things up.

‘Cuse continued to fight to get back within four on four different occasions, but never managed to cut the lead closer than that the rest of the way.

The game ended with the Orange emptying the bench to get the senior class one final run at home. The loss concludes the Orange’s season.