GREENSBORO, N.C. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse graduate student Meaghan Tyrrell highlights a group of seven members of the Orange named to the All-ACC women’s lacrosse teams released on Tuesday, April 25. Tyrrell earned a spot on the All-ACC First Team for the third consecutive year.

Tyrrell was joined on the all-conference first team by senior Delaney Sweitzer and junior Emma Ward. Graduate students Megan Carney and Sierra Cockerille and senior Emma Tyrrell earned All-ACC Second Team honors, while Coco Vandiver was voted to the ACC All-Freshman Team.

Meaghan Tyrrell leads the ACC in points (89) and points per game (5.56). She recorded five or more points in 10 of 16 games during the regular season. Tyrrell became Syracuse’s all-time points leader in the regular-season finale and ranks as the active Division leader in career points (397) and assists (150).

Sweitzer is the league leader in save percentage (.532), saves per game (9.31) and ground balls per game (3.62). She has recorded 10 or more saves in seven games in 2023, including two 15-save performances against Virginia Tech and North Carolina.

Ward leads the league in assists (50) and assists per game (3.12). In addition, her 78 points rank fourth in the league. She has recorded five or more points in nine games this season. Her 50 assists rank third on Syracuse’s single-season record list, while her seven assists against Notre Dame and Stony Brook tie for the second-highest single-game total in program history.

Carney, who earns All-ACC honors for the third time in her career, leads the Orange and ranks seventh in the league in goals with 49. She has scored four or more goals nine times this season. Her season high of six goals helped Syracuse defeat No. 6 Stony Brook.

Cockerille has 21 goals this season, which is one away from her career high. The midfielder also has recorded a career-best 18 draw controls. Cockerille has at least one point in 13 of 16 games in 2023 and recorded her first hat trick of the season against Boston College.

Emma Tyrrell is tied for third on the team in points (53) and ranks third in goals (40). She has multiple goals in 13 of the 15 games in which she played and recorded a season-high six points in wins against No. 6 Stony Brook and No. 5 North Carolina.

Vandiver is one of two freshmen to start every game on defense for Syracuse. She caused two turnovers in her collegiate debut against Northwestern and has 10 this season. Vandiver and the Orange defense held seven opponents to less than 10 goals during the regular season.

Syracuse, the No. 2 seed, opens play in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, April 26 against seventh seed Virginia Tech at approximately 4 p.m.