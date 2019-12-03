Six SU football players earn All-ACC honors

GREENSBORO, N.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Led by redshirt senior punter Sterling Hofrichter (Valrico, Fla.), six Syracuse players were named to the All-ACC Football Teams released by the Atlantic Coast Conference office on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Overall, five Orange standouts made first-, second- or third-team All-ACC, while one more received All-ACC Honorable Mention plaudits.

A finalist for the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter, Hofrichter received 103 points in the voting to earn All-ACC First Team honors for the second year in row. He currently leads the conference with 29 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Hofrichter averaged 43.9 yards on 69 punts, only 10 of which were returned for a total of 17 yards (1.7 avg.). His 43.03 net average ranks third nationally.

Sophomore safety Andre Cisco (Valley Stream, N.Y.) and redshirt junior wide receiver Trishton Jackson (West Bloomfield, Mich.) were named to the All-ACC Second Team. A first-team all-league selection as a freshman, Cisco led the ACC during the regular season with five interceptions despite playing in only nine games. He was credited with 10 passes defended, while making 65 tackles, including 41 solo stops. Cisco also caused one fumble and recovered another.

Jackson was Syracuse’s leading receiver in 2019, catching 66 passes for 1,023 yards and 11 touchdowns. He tied North Carolina’s Dyami Brown and Wake Forest’s Sage Surratt for second in the conference in touchdown catches during the regular season. Jackson had five 100-yard games and his 1,023 yards equaled Florida State’s Tamorrion Terry for the second-most in the league.

Redshirt sophomore kicker Andre Szmyt (Vernon Hills, Ill.) and senior linebacker Lakiem Williams (Tacoma, Wash.) garnered third-team recognition. Szmyt led the Orange with 75 points. He connected on 85 percent (17-20) of his field goals, including making all 11 of his kicks from inside 40 yards. Williams ended the regular season tied for the ACC lead in total tackles (110). He posted five double-digit tackle games and led Syracuse with 12.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, including 4.5 sacks.

An All-ACC Second Team choice a year ago, senior defensive end Alton Robinson (Converse, Texas) received honorable mention. Robinson, who has accepted an invitation to next month’s Senior Bowl, tallied 46 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks in his final collegiate season.

A voting panel of 46 media members and the league’s 14 head coaches cast ballots for the 2019 All-ACC Football Teams, with three points awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote and one point for each third-team selection.

The 2019 ACC Players of the Year, Rookies of the Year and Coach of the Year will be announced by the league later this week.

Syracuse All-ACC Summary