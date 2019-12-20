Six SU football players named All-ECAC

DANBURY, Conn. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – The Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC) announced its major award winners and All-ECAC selections earlier this week and Syracuse was well represented with six players earning All-ECAC honors. The Orange had one player recognized on offense, three on defense and two on special teams.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Trishton Jackson (West Bloomfield, Mich.) was the lone Syracuse representative on offense. The All-ACC Second Team performer caught 66 passes for 1,023 yards and 11 touchdowns this past season and had five 100-yard receiving games.

Defensively, sophomore safety Andre Cisco (Valley Stream, N.Y.), senior linebacker Lakiem Williams (Tacoma, Wash.) and senior defensive end Kendall Coleman (Indianapolis, Ind.) made the all-star squad. Despite missing three games due to injury, Cisco led the ACC during the regular season with five interceptions. Williams paced the Orange and tied for the conference lead with 110 tackles. Coleman, Syracuse’s defensive captain, logged a personal-best 48 tackles in 2019 to along with 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Redshirt senior punter Sterling Hofrichter (Valrico, Fla.) and redshirt sophomore placekicker Andre Szmyt (Vernon Hills, Ill.) filled two of the three specialist positions. An All-American and Ray Guy Award finalist, Hofrichter is third nationally in net punting average (43.03). Szmyt led the Orange in scoring with 90 points, including making 17-of-20 (.850) field goals.

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry was voted the ECAC Offensive Player of the Year and Temple’s Quincy Roche was named ECAC Defensive Player of the Year. The conference’s other two individual awards went to Temple’s Re’Mahn Davis (Rookie of the Year) and Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo (Coach of the Year).

Syracuse All-ECAC Summary

Offense (1): Trishton Jackson (WR)

Defense: (3): Andre Cisco (DB), Kendall Coleman (DL), Lakiem Williams (LB)

Special Teams (2): Sterling Hofrichter (P), Andre Szmyt (PK)

ABOUT THE ECAC

Established in 1938, the ECAC is the nation’s largest Conference, ranging in location from Maine to Georgia, and westerly to Missouri. The ECAC hosts numerous championships in men’s and women’s sports across Divisions I, II and III, offering opportunities for thousands of student-athletes. The ECAC features 12 FBS schools on its roster of supporting programs: Army West Point, Boston College, UConn, Maryland, UMass, Navy, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse and Temple. For more information, visit www.ecacsports.com.