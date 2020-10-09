State officials talk about SU Athletic’s travel exemptions

Syracuse Orange defensive back Trill Williams (6) run in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during a game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With many activities at Syracuse University on pause, the sports teams continue to play. The football team hosts Duke in the Dome on Saturday, another opponent from a state on the New York State Travel Advisory List.

On a conference call with Gov. Andrew Cuomo, NewsChannel 9 asked about the travel exemptions granted by state health for SU Athletics. Howard Zucker, state health commissioner, told NewsChannel 9 that SU signed a document agreeing to strict COVID-19 protocols for contests with teams in hot states.

We’re asking to be sure that they comply with obviously social distancing, that there’s appropriate testing that is done prior to arrival, that they’ve basically not been exposed to others and that they follow all the necessary public health precautions. Dr. Howard Zucker — NYS Health Commissioner

SU Football has already traveled to North Carolina to play the Tarheels and hosted Georgia Tech from Atlanta, Georgia, both states on the state travel advisory.

Many teams like Duke, Clemson in South Carolina and Notre Dame in Indiana are also on the list. Beth Garvey, senior advisor to the governor, was also on the call and said the Orange have been following ACC guidelines in terms of COVID-19 protocols, which are very similar to the state’s professional sports guidance that came out around the time of the travel advisory in June.

“So, when Syracuse is going to a quarantine state and then coming back, those players not only are being tested and observing extra precautions and they they are not permitted to attend in-person classes for a period of two weeks,” said Garvey.

Garvey also said they have not seen any trouble with the travel exemption plan and are very carefully monitoring that with SU. As for the TV crew, for SU’s game against Georgia Tech they were deemed essential workers be the state health department.