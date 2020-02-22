Stellar second half propels the Orange past Georgia Tech 79-72

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse men’s basketball team had a sluggish start to Saturday’s game, but an impressive turnaround in the second half pushed the Orange past Georgia Tech 79-72.

Desperately in need of a win to keep their tournament hopes alive, Syracuse had their fans on edge as they trailed by eleven at halftime of Saturday’s game. The Orange bounced back, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 52-34 in the second half to defeat Georgia Tech for the second time this season.

Freshman Joe Girard III kickstarted Syracuse’s second-half comeback. He scored 8 of his 15 points in the first four minutes of the half.

Three games removed from a groin injury, redshirt junior Elijah Hughes turned in his 12th 20-point performance of the season. He also led the Orange in assists with seven, and was second in rebounding, pulling in seven boards.

Junior Marek Dolezaj had his second-highest point total of the season with 20, which included a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line.

Orange center Bourama Sidibe fouled out of Saturday’s game. The junior has now fouled out in six of his last seven games.

Jim Boeheim’s patented 2-3 zone stifled most of the Yellow Jackets, but one Georgia Tech player, Moses Wright, had his way with the Orange. The Georgia Tech junior led all scorers with 33 points going 14-for-17 from the field.

Syracuse’s win on Saturday puts them at 15-12 on the season, but they are still on the outside, trying to play their way into the NCAA tournament in March.

The Orange will look to get above .500 in conference play when they take on Pittsburgh in their next contest. Syracuse travels to the Peterson Events Center on Wednesday to take on the Panthers who are 15-13 on the year. The game tips-off at 7:00 p.m.

