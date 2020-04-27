Stephen Rehfuss announces he will return to Syracuse lacrosse in 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse men’s lacrosse will now have four all-americans returning to the 2021 roster.

Attackmen Stephen Rehfuss will once again wear a Syracuse uniform for one more season.

“The chance to compete and play with my teammates for another year is an opportunity I cannot pass up. – Stephen Rehfuss

Rehfuss was named an honorable mention by Inside Lacrosse this season. He led Syracuse with 18 assists this season and was tied for second on the team in points with 20. His 3.6 assists per game were good enough for third in the nation.

Rehfuss joins All-American midfielder Jamie Trimboli, All-American goalie Drake Porter, midfielder Peter Dearth and faceoff specialist Danny Varello as returners on the Syracuse roster.