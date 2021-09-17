Steps to increase mask-wearing inside Carrier Dome for Saturday’s game against Albany

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University will take on Albany Noon Saturday inside the Dome.

While the crowd will be smaller, the University has added a number of reminders for fans, encouraging them to mask up inside the Dome.

This is in response to the lack of mask-wearing at the Rutgers game on September 11.

The reminders include additional signs inside and outside the stadium, as well as frequent announcements over the PA system.

Ushers will now be holding signs reminding fans to wear their masks.

Dome director Peta Sala said Friday they have learned a lot from last week’s game. He is hoping the changes outlined above will make a difference Saturday.

“We will work with our guest services group to relocate people when they’re uncomfortable around people if it gets to a point where it’s escalated we will usually back out of a situation and call our service providers, the city police who are there working the event or our public safety folks to have a conversation with that person,” Sala said.

He added that if you are seated near someone not wearing a mask and feel unsafe you can notify an usher or go to guest services to get your seat changed. The University is also offering a text line for those that don’t want to get out of their seat to report an issue. That number is 315-599-3663.

The mask policy comes with the University’s code red COVID status, requiring masks to be worn inside and outside at all times. While a number of students were not masked during last weekends game, Sala said he’s confident the students don’t pose a public health risk.

“We know our students could not buy a ticket to the football game unless they were vaccinated,” he said. “We were very confident the students coming into the building weren’t going to be a problem actually for COVID.”

Additional staff with also be added for Saturday’s game and the University is urging fans to utilize the pre-screening tents across campus to show their proof of vaccination or negative COVID test before getting to the Dome gates.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon also took time to address the Dome and masks this week.