Sterling Hofrichter awaits whats next as NFL Draft nears

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For three days, NFL prospects across the country will hope to hear their name called during the NFL Draft.

Former Syracuse Punter, Sterling Hofrichter is hoping to be one of the players to receive that call.

For Syracuse, having a punter selected is a rarity. Riley Dixon was a seventh round pick in 2016 for the Denver Broncos. Pat O’Neil was a fifth round selection in 1994 to the New England Patriots.

In the NFL, it is far less rare. But special teamers are usually selected on the final day.

Sterling thinks he has a good case to be one of those selections.

“Being recognized as kinda one of the top guys for the draft and at your position is just a really cool honor. So it’s just really great to just kinda go out there and represent Syracuse,” said Hofrichter.

Hofrichter was invited to the February combine and had an opportunity to meet with NFL teams and discuss his versatility to not only punt but also kick field goals.

There’s no doubt Hofrichter is one of the best punters to ever wear Orange. The four year starter was a Ray Guy candidate every season and a finalist for he award his senior season. He was an All-American this past season and is a three time All-ACC selection including back to back selections to the all-conference first team. He leaves Syracuse as a the all-time leader in punting yardage and is second in average.

Hofrichter plans to watch the NFL Draft at home, with slightly less people than planned thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will still be very excited to see his name flash up on the screen.

“For sure it would be a super cool feeling to be just kinda be known as one of the 256(there are only 255 picks this year) guys to be drafted in the NFL draft. Just kinda be on national TV in a sense again. So I think that would be for sure a super cool experience that I’d cherish forever,” said Hofrichter.

