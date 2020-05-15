Sterling Hofrichter ready to compete for job with Atlanta Falcons

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Sterling Hofrichter got the dream phone call in the seventh round of the NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He was actually the 228th overall pick, the same pick as the last SU punter selected Riley Dixon.

Hofrichter, who grew up a Chipper Jones and Atlanta Braves fan, is one of two punters on the Falcons roster, along with veteran Ryan Allen who was signed by the Falcons in November of 2019. He then was given a one-year extension this offseason.

Sterling embraces the competition for the position once in person camp begins.

“You just have to be willing to grind it out and whoever wants it the most will win the jump,” said Hofricther.

For now, he is participating in daily meetings with the Falcons getting to know his teammates and the coaches. Hofrichter was given some equipment to stay ready for the return of football.

There is no timetable yet on when NFL offseason camps will return.