SU announces no season tickets for 2020-2021 basketball season

Syracuse University basketball

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, Syracuse University announced a plan for tickets for the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball season.

SU Athletics says it will move to an individual game ticket model for this season. Season ticket holders will receive an email survey on November 11 with their options.

According to the Syracuse University Athletics website, it says the options for season ticket holders include:

  1. Reinvest all or a portion of the paid funds for a 2020-21 season ticket purchase as a donation in the Together ‘Cuse campaign, which supports the commitment to fulfill the athletics department mission to provide vital services that our student-athletes need now more than ever, including academic services, student-athlete development, health & welfare programs, nutrition, strength & conditioning, sports medicine, and diversity and inclusion initiatives. 
  2. Rollover ticket funds to the 2021-22 men’s or women’s basketball season, which will lock in the same price and seat location for next season.
  3. Request a refund.

The University offers a more in-depth FAQ page here.

