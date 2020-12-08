SU assistant coach Adrian Autry previews SU/Rutgers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The Syracuse University women’s basketball team will take on the Binghmton Bearcats on Sunday, December 13 at 2 p.m. The game will be on ACCNX with Isis Young and Cooper Boardman on the call.

The Orange are 3-0 on the young season and have outscored their opponents by an average of 24 points per game.