SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The ACC conference announce Monday that game between 18th ranked Syracuse (5-0) at 4th ranked Clemson (6-0) will be televised by ABC and air on NewsChannel 9.

The game is Saturday, October 22nd, kick-off will be at noon.

The Orange will host 15th ranked North Carolina State (5-1) this Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Kick-off is at 3:30.

That game will be televised on the ACC Network.