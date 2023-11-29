EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — JJ Starling, a sophomore guard for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team, was serving up orders at the Dunkin’ on Chevy Drive in East Syracuse on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Starling is part of Team Dunkin’, the brand’s NIL partnership with 17 student-athletes from colleges nationwide.

He also surprised guests with Dunkin’ gift cards, merchandise and some free donuts.

Courtesy of ELA Media Courtesy of ELA Media

Starling is a Baldwinsville native and is averaging 11.3 points per game for the Orange this season.

Being a Central New York native, Starling is happy to be staying local and playing in front of his friends and family.

“That means I’m closer to my family and friends,” Starling said. “The fact that they’re able to get out to games and experience the Dome feeling with me playing is just amazing.”

Fans can catch Starling in his next game on ESPN when the Orange play the UVA Cavaliers in Virginia on Saturday, Dec. 2 at noon.