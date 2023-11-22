SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team wrapped up their trip to the Maui Invitational Wednesday night as they took on Chaminade.

The final score was 105-56. Seven Orange players scored in double digits.

The Orange faced a tough slate of teams in Hawaii, and they previously played nationally-ranked Tennessee and Gonzaga.

The Orange head back to Central New York where they will begin preparing for their next game.

Syracuse takes on the LSU Tigers Tuesday night at 7 p.m. inside the JMA Wireless Dome.