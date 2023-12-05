SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse men’s basketball team got all they could handle from instate foe Cornell.

SU defeated the Big Red 81-70 at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night.

Judah Mintz paced the Orange attack with a game-high 28 points. Chris Bell added 19 points and Justin Taylor chipped in 15 points.

Syracuse made 13 three-point field goals in the win.

Cornell was led by Cooper Noard, who had 15 points for the Big Red. Syracuse improves to 6-3 (0-1 in the ACC). Cornell drops to 7-2.

Syracuse returns to action on Saturday down in D.C against rival Georgetown.