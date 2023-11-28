SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fresh off of their trip to Hawaii, the Syracuse University men’s basketball team was back in action Tuesday, hosting the LSU Tigers in the JMA Wireless Dome.

SU used a strong second half to pull away from LSU for an 80-57 victory.

Judah Mintz led the way with a career-high 33 points. The sophomore guard scored the first eight points of the second half for Syracuse and finished 13 for 15 from the free throw line.

Chris Bell also had a big game. The sophomore forward made six three-pointers and finished with 20 points.

The Orange struggled on the glass in the first half but ended up with an edge in the rebounding category for the game. SU recorded 43 rebounds to 36 for the Tigers.

With the win, Syracuse improves to 5-2. Next up is a trip to Virginia on Saturday, Dec. 2 for a noon start with the Cavaliers.