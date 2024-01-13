SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team headed south Saturday to take on the seventh-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels and were dominated in the 103-67 loss.

SU held on for the first seven minutes of play and were only down by nine, but RJ Davis would hit the three to put UNC up 12 and the Tar Heels would keep that momentum until the end. Syracuse would go down by 22 points at the break and with UNC not letting up in the second, SU would take their biggest loss since joining the ACC, losing by 36.

Judah Mintz led the Orange with 21 points. Chris Bell and Quadir Copeland both scoring in double digits as well. The Tar Heels had five players racking up double digits with RJ Davis leading the team with 22 points. Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram also getting double-doubles on the day.

Overall, Syracuse struggling with shots in the first half shooting 29% in the paint and going 2-8 from beyond the arc. The second half was not much better. SU finished the day with only 30 rebounds and 17 turnovers, while UNC racked up 50 rebounds.

The Orange remain on the road for their next game, when they head to Pittsburgh to take on the Pitt Panthers for the second time this season.

The game on Tuesday is at 7 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2.

SU returns home on Saturday January 20 when they host the Miami Hurricanes at noon inside the JMA Wireless Dome.