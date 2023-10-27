SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team played its first game today in an exhibition match against Daemen University, where the Orange won 81-68 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Sophomore guard Quadir Copeland scored 12 points for SU and also tallied nine assists. He was tied for the leading scorer for the Orange with Justin Taylor, who also scored 12 points.

Redshirt sophomore guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. and junior forward Benny Williams both knotted 11 points for the Orange as well.

For Daemen, senior guard Dylan Fasoyiro led them in scoring with 14 points, good for the most from any player in the game.

SU sophomore guard Judah Mintz did not play in this game as a precaution due to an injured ankle, according to the radio broadcast.

The Orange will be back on the court on Wednesday, Nov. 1, for another exhibition against the College of St. Rose. SU will tip off its regular season at the Dome against New Hampshire on Monday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.