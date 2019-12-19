SU earns much-needed win over Oakland

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The SU men’s basketball team returned home in need of a win after falling to 5-5 at Georgetown and the Orange did just that. Syracuse used an early 8-0 run to take the lead and then held that lead the rest of the way en route to a 74-62 victory.

Elijah Hughes once again led the way with a game-high 23 points. Freshman Joe Girard III added 20 points and seven assists. Buddy Boeheim chipped in with 14 points and four assists. Those top three scorers were responsible for 57 of SU’s 74 points.

The Orange as a team made 11 three-pointers while Oakland went just 4-for-18 from behind the arc. The Golden Grizzlies did win the rebounding battle by five. That’s something Syracuse needs to continue working on.

Next up is a visit from North Florida on Saturday before Syracuse closes out the non-conference portion of the schedule the following Saturday against Greg Paulus and Niagara.

