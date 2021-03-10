SU expands fan pilot program, allowing students into more games

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, March 6, Syracuse University opened the dome to a limited number of students for the men’s lacrosse game, becoming the first major college in New York State to pilot a reopening with COVID prevention protocols.

The college says the initial pilot was a great success and served as a critical first step to ensure future opportunities for fans, students, and family members of the student-athletes.

After Saturday’s game, the reaction to the safety protocols was positive. SU says it will continue to work with New York State to refine and enhance the COVID procedures and will continue to allow fans into the stadium.

Students have been approved to attend the Syracuse University women’s lacrosse game against Notre Dame on Sunday, March 14 and the men’s lacrosse game against Hofstra on Saturday, March 20. At this time, tickets are still exclusive to current Syracuse students.

Safety protocols for students to enter the games include enhanced COVID testing. Students will be tested ahead of the game and then tested again with a rapid test prior to entering the dome.

Students are also able to sit in groupings of one to four people per pod. Each pod will be 9 feet apart. Masks must be worn at all times and concessions are not allowed except bottles of water given to students at no charge.