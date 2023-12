SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team headed west to Sioux Falls, S.D. to take on the Oregon Ducks.

The Orange defeated the Ducks.

The final score was 83-63.

SU will return home to play Niagara on Thursday, December 21 at 5 p.m. inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

That game was moved earlier so it wouldn’t conflict with the SU football team’s appearance in the Boca Raton Bowl at 8 that evening.