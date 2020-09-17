SU Field Hockey games postponed due to possible COVID-19 exposure

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University field hockey games against Duke, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 20, are being postponed because some members of the team have potentially been exposed to COVID-19.

In a statement, the university said the student-athletes have been placed in quarantine after an interaction with an individual who is not affiliated with the team.

As of Thursday, all members of the field hockey program have tested negative for COVID-19.

Dates for the rescheduled games have not been released yet.

Read the full statement below:

“The Syracuse University field hockey games against Duke, scheduled for September 18 and 20, are postponed due to members of the field hockey team being potentially exposed to COVID-19 after interaction with an individual not affiliated with the team.

The student-athletes, determined by contact tracing as potentially exposed, are now quarantining in accordance with CDC and New York State guidelines.

At this time, all members of the field hockey program have tested negative for COVID-19.”