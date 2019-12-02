Trill Williams and Andre Szmyt honored by the ACC

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 30: Trill Williams #6 of the Syracuse Orange runs with the ball after stripping the ball from Kendall Hinton #2 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during overtime at the Carrier Dome on November 30, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. –Sophomore defensive back Trill Williams and redshirt sophomore placekicker Andre Szmyt were recognized by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday, Dec. 2 for their performances in Syracuse’s 39-30 overtime win against Wake Forest on the final weekend of the regular season.

Williams was voted the ACC Defensive Back of the Week and Szmyt was tabbed the ACC Specialist of the Week.

The weekly honor is the first for Williams, who made the game-clinching play Saturday against the Demon Deacons. With Syracuse ahead 33-30 in overtime, Williams pulled the ball away from Kendall Hinton after Hinton made a 4-yard catch and raced down the sideline for a 94-yard, game-ending touchdown. Williams also logged a career-high eight tackles in the contest.

Szmyt matched his career best with four field goals (24, 20, 49, 44 yards) and tacked on three extra points to finish the game with a season-high 15 points. Szmyt booted a 49-yard field goal with 44 seconds left in regulation to give Syracuse a brief 30-27 advantage, and hit a 40-yarder on the Orange’s only overtime possession. In the process, Szmyt raised his number career field goals to 47, tied with Don McAulay for sixth in team history. Szmyt also upped his number of career PATs to 100. He’s the sixth kicker in Orange history with at least 100 point-after-touchdown conversions (100-101).