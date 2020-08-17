SU Head Coach Babers on player concerns, practice schedule, and more

BATON ROUGE, LA – SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Dino Babers of the Syracuse Orange reacts during the first half of a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Head Football Coach Dino Babers addressed the starts and stops to the Orange’s practices during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Babers explained after beginning to test athletes every two weeks, new protocols were set up to test weekly and through a communication error, the team had to briefly stop practices until test results came back. Babers said he feels the atmosphere in Central New York and on the SU campus is one that puts the safety of the players and community first.

Concerns expressed by student-athletes are being addressed by coaching staff and the university said Babers. They are connecting their players with experts to answer any questions they have regarding health, safety, and beyond. Babers said he always encourages his players to make informed and educated decisions. He understands the “I don’t know of things is frustrating” when you don’t have the answers. But the movie-buff quoting Top Gun said, “I will not leave my wingman”.

