SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The Syracuse men’s basketball team closed exhibition play on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome, racing past SNHU 72-58.
Joe Girard III led the way for the Orange with 15 points. Jesse Edwards added 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks.
11 different players scored for SU in the win.
Syracuse opens the regular season on Monday, November 7th against Lehigh at 8 p.m.
