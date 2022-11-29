Champaign, ILL. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse dropped its third straight game on Tuesday, falling on the road to #16 Illinois 73-44.

Jesse Edwards led the Orange with nine points and marked his second-consecutive game of 17-plus rebounds. He fouled out for the second straight game.

Illinois had four players finish in double figures. Terrence Shannon Jr., led the way with 17 points and seven rebounds. He also added two assists.

Hear what SU head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following Tuesday’s loss to Illinois by clicking on the video player above.