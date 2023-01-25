SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team coughed up a late lead, falling at home to North Carolina 72-68.

Joe Girard scored 12 of his team-high 18 points in the first half to pace the Orange. Judah Mintz added 17 points, and fellow freshman Chris Bell chipped in 15 points.

Pete Nance led all scorers with a game-high 21 points for the Tar Heels.

Syracuse (13-8 overall) returns to action on Saturday at Virginia Tech.

