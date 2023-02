SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time since January 23, 2021 Syracuse knocked off a ranked opponent in the regular season, defeating #23 NC State 75-72.

All five Syracuse starters scored in double figures.

The win improves SU to 16-10 overall (9-6 in the ACC).

