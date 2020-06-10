“I am angry. I am hurting.” Dino Babers speaks out for the first time following death of George Floyd

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University’s head football coach took to Twitter Wednesday to make a comment on the recent protests across the county stemming from the deaths of innocent black people, the latest being George Floyd.

We are hurting now, but through unity comes the power for true change.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/VamwWlagrZ — Dino Babers (@CoachBabersCuse) June 10, 2020

Coach Babers is set to address the media on Thursday morning. We will have his full interview up on our NewsChannel 9 website after the zoom conference.