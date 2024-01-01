SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) — For the first time in nearly two years, the Syracuse women’s basketball team is nationally ranked. The Orange debut at No. 25 in the Week 9 Associated Press (AP) Top-25 Poll receiving 56 points in the vote. It marks the first time in the Felisha Legette-Jack Era that the Orange are ranked.

Syracuse is off to its best start since the 2017-18 season with an 11-1 record including a perfect 8-0 slate at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are coming off an 86-81 win over No. 13 Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon that subsequently catapulted the talented SU squad into the national spotlight.

Dyaisha Fair continues to climb the NCAA record books as one of the most prolific scorers. She currently ranks 18th on the all-time scoring list with 2,927 points following a 27-point performance against the Irish. Freshman Alyssa Latham had her fifth double-double and second-straight in the win adding 19 points and 12 rebounds while the Orange scored 30 points off of turnovers and out-rebounded the ACC rebounding leader by 12 boards in the win.

‘Cuse has the second-longest win streak in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) with eight games. The Orange travel to North Carolina on Thursday for the first road game of the ACC Season.