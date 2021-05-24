SU MBB adds Lehigh to their 2021-22 non-conference schedule

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Buddy Boeheim #35 of the Syracuse Orange reacts during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Add Lehigh to the schedule for the Syracuse men’s basketball team.

The Orange will host the Mountain Hawks Saturday, December 18 in the Carrier Dome.

When the teams tip it will have been six years since the teams played one another. SU won that previous battle 57-47 behind a 16-point effort from Michael Gbinije.

In an abbreviated Patriot League season, Lehigh went 4-11. Syracuse managed an 18-10 campaign while earning a Sweet Sixteen bid in the NCAA tournament.

Syracuse has won all four previous matchups against Lehigh. 1923 was the first ever game between the two programs. A 28-16 win for the Orange.