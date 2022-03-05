SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Orange lost to the Hurricanes on their Senior day Saturday with a final score of 75-72 to end the regular season.

Buddy Boheim was the center of attention throughout the game, tallying a total of 30 points in the loss.

The score was close throughout the entire game as Miami shot an even 50% (8-of-16), and Syracuse shot 8-of-18 (44.4%) in the first half.

Cuse was ahead of Miami, entering the second 37-26. Buddy Boheim contributed 18 points to end the first, and Jimmy Boeheim and Joe Girard each had 8.

Miami rallied with an 8-2 scoring spree starting the second, while Syracuse worked to maintain their lead.

With seconds left to play, Miller scored on a rebound of a foul shot for Miami, making the score 72-71.

Leading scorers for the Orange were Buddy Boeheim (30 points, 1 rebound, 0 assists), Jim Boeheim (14 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists), Joe Girard (17 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists).