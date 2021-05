SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in 26 years, Syracuse will host Lafayette at The Carrier Dome.

Tuesday, November 9, these two will take to the floor. SU won the previous matchup in 1995 87-63 behind a 20-point performance from John Wallace.

The Orange was 18-10 last season and made it all the way to the Sweet 16. Meanwhile, the Leopards were just 9-6 in an abbreviated 2020-21 season.

This will be the ninth matchup all-time between the two programs.