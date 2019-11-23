SU men roll past Bucknell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse had no issues with Bucknell to begin the NIT Season Tipoff. The Orange took down the Bison 97-46.

SU never trailed and led by as much as 53 points in its most points scored since a 99-77 win over Boston on December 10, 2016.

Syracuse scored 37 points off 23 Bucknell turnovers and hit 14 three-pointers, one shy of tying the program record. SU had 14 steals and 28 fast break points.

Sophomore Buddy Boeheim had a career day with a career-high 22 points on a career best six made threes. He also had 4 assists.

Redshirt-junior Elijah Hughes added 21 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks. Freshman Joe Girard III had 12 points and 6 assists and fellow freshman Jesse Edwards reached double figures for the first time in his career with 10 points.

Hughes started the game hot scoring 8 of his 16 first half points in the first 3:17 of the game. The Orange as a whole went on a 19-3 run to go ahead 31-12 with 10:08 to play in the first half. Both Boeheim and Girard III had 10 points in the first half as SU led 51-26 at the break. Syracuse forced 13 turnovers in the first half.

Boeheim started the second 20 minutes hot hitting his fourth three of the half to put Syracuse ahead 71-31 with 14:39 to play in the game. Hughes maybe put the exclamation point on the game with a dunk at the 13:25 mark of the second half. Following that, Coach Boeheim emptied his bench with the walk-ons seeing the court.

Syracuse is now 4-1 and will head to Brooklyn for two games at the Barlcays Center over the Thanksgiving holiday. SU will first take on Oklahoma State at 7pm on ESPN2 on Wednesday, November 27th. The Orange will then face Ole Miss or Penn State on Friday, November 29th also at the Barclays Center.