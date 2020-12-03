SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse men’s basketball team takes on Niagara Thursday evening.
Adrian Autry joined NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti on his radio program earlier in the day with a look ahead to the game.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo set to make an announcement at 3 p.m.
- Six more deaths, 348 new COVID-19 cases in Onondaga County
- LISTEN: Adrian Autry previews SU/Niagara Thursday night
- Border cities report 74 new COVID-19 fatalities
- Border congressman again tapped for House leadership in upcoming 117th session
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App