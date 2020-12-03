LISTEN: Adrian Autry previews SU/Niagara Thursday night

Syracuse University basketball

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse men’s basketball team takes on Niagara Thursday evening.

Adrian Autry joined NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti on his radio program earlier in the day with a look ahead to the game.

