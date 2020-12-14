SU men to host Northeastern on Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will play host to Northeastern on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The Orange are currently 4-1, while the Huskies are 1-1 on the season.

These two teams have faced off a total of seven times, and the Orange have won every contest. The last time they met was in 2018, where SU won 72-49.