SU men’s basketball ACC schedule for 2020-2021 released

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ACC announced its full slate of conference men’s basketball games for the 2020-21 season, and below is the list of games Syracuse will be playing.

Syracuse’s path through the league begins on Saturday, December 12 when the Orange play at Boston College.

2020-21 SYRACUSE MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

(ACC Games) (all game times are TBA)