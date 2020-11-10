SU men’s basketball ACC schedule for 2020-2021 released

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ACC announced its full slate of conference men’s basketball games for the 2020-21 season, and below is the list of games Syracuse will be playing.
Syracuse’s path through the league begins on Saturday, December 12 when the Orange play at Boston College.
2020-21 SYRACUSE MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
(ACC Games) (all game times are TBA)
- Saturday, December 12 at Boston College
- Tuesday, December 22 vs. Notre Dame
- Tuesday, December 29/Wednesday, December 30 at Wake Forest
- Saturday, January 2 at North Carolina
- Tuesday, January 5/Wednesday, January 6 vs. Florida State
- Tuesday, January 12/Wednesday, January 13 vs. Clemson
- Saturday, January 16 at Pittsburgh
- Tuesday, January 19/Wednesday, January 20 vs. Miami
- Saturday, January 23 vs. Virginia Tech
- Monday, January 25 at Vitginia
- Sunday, January 31 vs. NC State
- Tuesday, February 2/Wednesday, February 3 vs. Louisville
- Saturday, February 6 at Clemson
- Tuesday, February 9/Wednesday, February 10 at NC State
- Saturday, February 13 vs. Pittsburgh
- Tuesday, February 16/Wednesday, February 17 at Louisville
- Saturday, February 20 vs. Boston College
- Monday, February 22 at Duke
- Saturday, February 27 at Georgia Tech
- Monday, March 1 vs. North Carolina
- Tuesday, March 9 through Saturday, March 13: ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.
