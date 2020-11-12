SU men’s basketball begins their season November 27 in the Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team announced Thursday that they will open their season the day after Thanksgiving against Bryant in the Carrier Dome.
This is the first meeting between the Orange and Bulldogs.
Bryant features former Liverpool standout Charles Pride and former West Genessee standout Luke Southerland.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Potential COVID-19 exposures include several grocery stores, bowling alley, and other businesses in Oneida Co.
- Still no COVID relief deal as partisan bickering continues in DC
- NYS Assembly holds hearing on court system budget cuts
- Costco will now require face shields for shoppers with medical conditions
- Gym owners fear 2nd shutdown as new statewide restrictions go into effect
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App