SU men's basketball to host UMBC on November 10

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For just the second time in program history, the Syracuse University men’s basketball team will host Maryland-Baltimore County in the Stadium on Tuesday, November 10.

The first time these two teams met was back on December 15, 1992, when Lawrence Moten had 22 points for the Orange.

Last season, the UMBC Retrievers are 16-17. The Orange were 18-14 last season.

