SU Men’s Lacrosse players take stand against domestic violence

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Numerous Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse players have come out with statements against domestic violence via social media.

The statements (which you can see below) all read the same: saying they “…will play to raise awareness and show support for victims of domestic violence.”

One of the victims the players name is former Virginia women’s star Yeardly Love, who was murdered by her boyfriend in 2010.

No mention of teammate Chase Scanlan can be found in the statements, but as Scanlan was suspended last month for an “incident”, his teammates have threatened to walk out if he rejoins the team.

Scanlan, who has been reinstated, has yet to practice or play with the team.