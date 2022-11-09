SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the second time now, Syracuse men’s soccer head coach, Ian McIntyre, is the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the year.

McIntyre previously won the award back in 2014.

The Basildon, England native, created and delivered one of the greatest turnarounds in the programs history.

On his third year of coaching, McIntyre has a record of 117-87-39 in Syracuse, New York.

According to Syracuse University, after finishing with an 8-8-2 record and 10th place overall in the ACC in 2021, Syracuse has a 13-2-3 record in 2022 and clinched the Atlantic Division title for the first time since 2014. The Orange won a program-best 17 points in ACC regular-season play under the direction of McIntyre.

Syracuse finished this season with 5-0-2 away record, which is a first during the McIntyre era that the team finished their regular season undefeated while being away.

The Orange finished with a combined 2-10-3 road record.

Additionally, there have been five selected Syracuse student athletes that have earned ACC honors. Among ACC member schools, Syracuse is tied for second in All-ACC team representation with Wake Forest.

The student athletes earn All-ACC accolades for the first time in their careers.

Sophomore forward Nathan Opoku and senior forward Levonte Johnson were named first-team All-ACC, while redshirt-senior goalkeeper Russell Shealy earned second-team All-ACC honors.

Juniors midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski and senior defender Christian Curti garnered third-team All-ACC recognition.

Four out of the five honorees came to Syracuse through the transfer portal, as Kocevski committed to Syracuse coming out of Liverpool High School.

According to Syracuse University, the two newcomers have started every match this season after transferring to Syracuse in the offseason. Johnson arrived at Syracuse from Seattle University and Opoku played a season at Lindsey Wilson College in Kentucky before his time with the Orange.

Shealy earns a spot on the second-team All-ACC list off the back of a career season.

“The Cartersville, Georgia native, is second in the ACC in clean sheets (8), save percentage (.833), and goals against average (.590). He also saved a career-high 50 shots this season. Shealy played two seasons at Maryland before transferring to Syracuse prior to the 2020 season,” stated the University.

For Kocevski and Curti, they are All-ACC Third Team selections after both receiving ACC Player of the Week awards in the regular season.

“Curti was the ACC Defensive Player of the Week on Aug. 30 after leading ‘Cuse to back-to-back clean sheets against Iona and then-No.21 Penn State. Kocevski won ACC Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 11 after scoring the game-winning goal against then-No. 4 Wake Forest in a 2-0 victory,” Syracuse University added.

Curti has started in 34 matches over two seasons, after transferring from Marist. During his career he has made two goals and three assists.

“The Ontario, Canada native is a versatile option for McIntyre and his staff. Curti has played centerback, wingback and in the midfield during his time in upstate New York,” said the University.

Now Kocevski is a local athlete. From Liverpool, New York, he has been a major part to the Syracuse starting Xl. He has had 14 starts this season, including four career-highs in goals, two assists and ten points. He has had 44 appearances in his time with Syracuse.

The Orange host their first ever ACC Championship Semifinal today at 5 p.m. against Virginia. Gates open at 4 p.m. and tickets are $10 for the general public, $5 for youth ages 18 and under and senior citizens, and free for Syracuse students with a valid Syracuse University ID.

The match will be televised live on ACC Network.

