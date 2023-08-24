SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Senior Lorenzo Boselli led the Syracuse University men’s soccer team to a win in its first game of the season today, August 24, as he netted two goals for the Orange in a 2-0 win over Providence College.

Before the game, a banner was revealed at SU Soccer Stadium for Syracuse’s ACC Championship last season, along with a banner for the Orange’s national title win.

The scoring started early for Syracuse in this new season as Boselli netted his first goal of the day in the 6th minute. Just a few minutes later, at the 12-minute mark, Boselli scored his second goal on a set piece.

Two goals were all the Orange needed to win as the SU backline held strong throughout the match, holding Providence to just two shots on goal.

SU will play its next game at home on August 28 against the Binghamton Bearcats at 7 p.m.