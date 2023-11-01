SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Graduate student Daniel Diaz Bonilla scored two goals and registered two assists as No. 22 Syracuse defeated NC State, 5-0, in the first round of the ACC Tournament Wednesday night at the SU Soccer Stadium.

The Orange had four of its goals come from players who entered the match off the bench, including senior Jackson Glenn’s first career tally in the 73rd minute. Graduate student Felipe D’Agostini recorded a goal and two assists for ’Cuse.

Syracuse outshot NC State, 14-5, including a 7-2 shots on target margin.

The Orange backline held the Wolfpack to just one shot attempt in the first half. Sophomore goalkeeper Jahiem Wickham his fifth clean sheet of the season in his first ACC Tournament start, turning aside both shots he faced.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Senior Gabriel Mikina got the scoring barrage started at 24:14, receiving a pass from graduate student Pablo Pedregosa up the field, striking it past NC State goalkeeper, Samuel Terranova.

Diaz Bonilla gave the Orange a two-goal lead heading into half with his first score of the contest at 39:14. The forward struck home a pass from D’Agostini inside the box.

Syracuse continued its offensive attack into the second half, scoring three goals over a 10:02 span.

D’Agostini scored at 70:12, Glenn headed in his first career goal at 72:57 and Diaz Bonilla capped off his career day with a slick pass from D’Agostini at 80:14.

OF NOTE:

Syracuse’s five goals were the most in an ACC Tournament game in program history. The previous high was four, which occurred on Nov. 2, 2016, at home versus Pittsburgh.



’Cuse improves to 8-5-4 in the ACC Tournament and 6-0-0 at home.



The Orange have been unbeaten in the last four ACC Tournament games (3-0-1) and the last nine postseason games, including the NCAA Tournament.



UP NEXT:

Syracuse will now face three-seeded Virginia on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. in Charlottesville. The game will air live on ACC Network.